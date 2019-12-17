|
|
Raymond Harold Noble was born on January 18, 1929 in Pottstown, PA and passed away peacefully in his Fair Oaks home surrounded by his loving family on December 1, 2019. Ray will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 68 years, Patricia; daughters Carolyn (Mike) and Marianne; sons Michael, Steve (Darlene), Dave (Donna); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister Joan Levenite, Coatesville, PA; brother Francis Beideman, Pompton Lake, NJ and many nieces and nephews. Ray joined the Air Force and served for four years relocating to California with his bride. He started his career at McDonnell Douglas working on various stages of the Apollo spacecraft. He then went into private business owning and managing the Shell Service Station in Carmichael, later finishing his working career and retiring from McClellan Air Force Base. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Carmichael. Donations may be made to in his name or a .
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 18, 2019