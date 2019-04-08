|
|
Raymond Joseph Shea Jr., age 61, of Coatesville, PA., died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jayne Hall Shea, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Drexel Hill, PA he was a son of Raymond J. Shea Sr. and Shirley Palmer Shea of Downingtown, PA. Ray is most remembered for being a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a supportive son, brother and uncle, and a good friend to all. He was a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church in Downingtown and most recently Episcopal Church of the Advent in Kennett Square. As a child, he was active in Boy Scout Troop 52 in Marshallton, PA. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail. As a teenager, he worked at Highland Orchards and continued there into his twenties. He learned many skills at the orchard, including mechanical repair, carpentry, and horticulture. In high school he ran track and was a member of Downingtown High School Band, where he met his wife Jayne and they began their life long romance. Ray especially enjoyed cruising around in his ‘69 Mustang Fastback. Ray was a 1976 graduate of Downingtown High School and he earned an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology at Delaware Technical and Community College. He began his career at Robert F. Harsch and Associates in West Chester, PA in 1979, and stayed with the company as it evolved into Jacobs Engineering, where he was promoted to Senior Designer. Ray was busy with many community initiatives. He served on a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services advisory board. He was proud of the program, which he developed to support individuals with disabilities. This program allows children and adults alike to receive necessary supports and funding for living with their families and participating in their own communities. He was active in the Unionville Community Fair with his wife Jayne, particularly in the areas of physical arrangements and integrating technology systems. He spearheaded the Willowdale Pro Rodeo, managing all aspects of the event. Ray enjoyed vacationing in the Chesapeake Bay area and Bar Harbor, Maine. Survivors include in addition to his wife and parents, one daughter, Jaclyn Rae Shea McCabe (Thomas) of Coatesville; one son, Jared Raymond Shea of Coatesville; one brother, Thomas Alan Shea (Maureen) of Glenmoore; one sister, Dianne Shea Zaayenga (Wayne) of Downingtown, and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Jayne and Vivienne Rae McCabe. You are invited to visit with Ray’s family and friends from 10am-12pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 12pm. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to his son Jared. Checks should be made payable as follows: “Jayne H. Shea, Trustee of the Jared Raymond Shea Supplemental Needs Trust” and mailed to P.O Box 777, Unionville, PA 19375.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 9, 2019