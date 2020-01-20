Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Sheller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Sheller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Sheller Obituary
Raymond E. Sheller, 85, of Coatesville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Harrison Senior Living Center in Coatesville. He was the husband of Betty J. Townsend Sheller. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Stephen C. and Bernadine Merkel Sheller. Ray was a 1952 graduate of St. Agnes School in West Chester. He was employed for many years with UPS in package delivery. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Judith Anne Sheller, Bonnie Lynn Hallman, Raymond E. Sheller (Kandi) and Brian C. Sheller, two step-sons; Deron S. Franklin (Lorri) and Douglas A. Franklin (Kerreen), 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the St. Malachi Chapel, 76 St. Malachi Rd, Cochranville, PA 19330. Viewing at the Chapel from 9 - 10:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA. Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences and full obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -