Raymond E. Sheller, 85, of Coatesville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Harrison Senior Living Center in Coatesville. He was the husband of Betty J. Townsend Sheller. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Stephen C. and Bernadine Merkel Sheller. Ray was a 1952 graduate of St. Agnes School in West Chester. He was employed for many years with UPS in package delivery. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Judith Anne Sheller, Bonnie Lynn Hallman, Raymond E. Sheller (Kandi) and Brian C. Sheller, two step-sons; Deron S. Franklin (Lorri) and Douglas A. Franklin (Kerreen), 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the St. Malachi Chapel, 76 St. Malachi Rd, Cochranville, PA 19330. Viewing at the Chapel from 9 - 10:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA. Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences and full obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020