Rebecca A. Nevin, 77, of New Holland, PA, formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the wife of the late William G. Nevin who died in 2012. They shared 42 years of marriage together. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Frances Hare Walraven. Becky was a 1960 graduate of Octorara High School. After graduation, she continued her education at the Lancaster General School of Nursing and was employed as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She is survived by one brother-in-law Samuel S. Nevin of Gordonville, PA, one sister-in-law Patricia Nevin Orlando and husband James of Centreville, VA and one nephew and one niece. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, services, and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.