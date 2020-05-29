Rebecca Ashton Goss died peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 19, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1929 and was the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Henszey Ashton of Delchester Farms, Willistown Township. She is survived by four daughters: Rebecca Kennedy of Vail, CO, Anne Miller (Mark) of Indian Harbour Beach, FL, Mary Worth (Richard) of Chadds Ford, PA, and Daphne Korner (Greg) of Brookville, IN; and a son, Thomas Goss (Catherine) of Dorchester, Dorset, England; twelve grandchildren: Rebecca Kennedy de Lorenzini (Stefano), Margaret Scully (Ryan), Nathaniel Miller (Dina), Jason Miller, Clare Worth (Gregory), Daniel Worth (Tekara), Thomas Worth, Eliza Worth, Robert Goss (Grace), Harry Goss, Juliet Goss and Charlotte Bradley; 5 great grandchildren: Caroline Worth, Calvin Worth, Eva Scully, Isaac Miller and Maria Lorenzini. She is survived by her sister, Marian McIlvain (J. Gibson) of New London, PA and a brother, William H. Ashton, Jr. (Brenda) of North, VA; and she was survived by a sister, Anne Strong (Newbold) of Lafayette Hill, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Goss, a brother, Thomas Ashton, and a grandson, Ian Worth. The Order for the Burial of the Dead was read by The Reverend Edward Rix of All Saints Church, Wynnewood, on May 23, 2020. A Requiem will be held at a later date at All Saints Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her memory to All Saints Church, 1325 Montgomery Avenue, Wynnewood, PA 19096.



