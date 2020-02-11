|
|
Rebecca E. Murray, age 69, of Exton, PA passed away surrounded by family on February 5, 2020 at Penn Hospice in West Chester, PA. She was the Beloved Wife and Soulmate of the late Christopher J. Murray, who passed on February 5, 2016. Loving Mother of Lynette M. Anzalone (Dennis), Louis M. Anzalone III (Julie), and Melissa L. Jackson (Steven). Amazing Grandmother of Joseph, Natalie, Camryn, Amere, Daniel, Liliana, and Brayden. She is also survived by her Siblings, Connie Peterson (Pete), Newman Calhoun (Amy), and Franny Calhoun. Predeceased by, Mother Kezia Mary Calhoun (Jackson), Father David John Calhoun, and Brother David James Calhoun. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Rebecca’s Life, gathering on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.1724 East Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301. Visitation- 10:00am- 12:00pm. Memorial Service- 12:00pm. Luncheon will be held at the Desmond immediately following Services.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 12, 2020