Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
at the Desmond
Rebecca E. Murray, age 69, of Exton, PA passed away surrounded by family on February 5, 2020 at Penn Hospice in West Chester, PA. She was the Beloved Wife and Soulmate of the late Christopher J. Murray, who passed on February 5, 2016. Loving Mother of Lynette M. Anzalone (Dennis), Louis M. Anzalone III (Julie), and Melissa L. Jackson (Steven). Amazing Grandmother of Joseph, Natalie, Camryn, Amere, Daniel, Liliana, and Brayden. She is also survived by her Siblings, Connie Peterson (Pete), Newman Calhoun (Amy), and Franny Calhoun. Predeceased by, Mother Kezia Mary Calhoun (Jackson), Father David John Calhoun, and Brother David James Calhoun. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Rebecca’s Life, gathering on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.1724 East Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301. Visitation- 10:00am- 12:00pm. Memorial Service- 12:00pm. Luncheon will be held at the Desmond immediately following Services.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 12, 2020
