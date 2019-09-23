|
|
Rebecca Scott Keyser, 75, of Hamilton, OH died on September 22, 2019 at home. Born in Coatesville, PA she is the daughter of the late Sylvester Taggart Scott and Alice Harple Scott. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Wilson (Pete) Keyser, this March. She is survived by daughters Amanda (Brad) Eberhart of Chagrin Falls, OH and Meredith (Greg) Feix of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Rex Michael and Elle Gray Eberhart; sisters Susan Haldeman of Coatesville, PA; Eliza (Earl) Dering of Coatesville, PA; and Martha (Lewis) Gay of Downingtown, PA. Mrs. Keyser was a 1962 graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, PA; and Goldey Beacom Junior College in Wilmington, Delaware. The couple moved to State College, PA in 1967 where they lived until moving to Hamilton, OH in 1986 with their family. Her daughters would like to thank her friend Betsy Skiles, sister Eliza Dering and niece Amy Gleason for staying and helping them during the last few weeks. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 24, 2019