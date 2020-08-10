Rebecca Talley, formerly of West Grove, died on August 6, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village. She was born in Philadelphia on August 14, 1919 to Miriam Miller Harvey and Arthur C. Harvey. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold M. Talley in 1990, and sister Ruth Ferron and brother Bill Harvey. She graduated from Avon Grove High School. She was a member of the New London Presbyterian Church, where she had been active and served in various areas. Becky is survived by her daughter Jane Rigler and husband Les of Newark, DE; daughter Lynn Rising and husband Don of Mount Joy, PA; and son David Talley and wife Debbie of West Grove, PA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, Kennett Square. Arrangements by Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove, PA.



