Regina Mettler (nee Bodalski) on Aug. 21, 2019, age 59 of North East, MD. Formerly of Havertown and New Hampshire. Graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School and St. Joseph’s University, she was employed as a mortgage underwriter for the Lake Sunapee Bank, in Newport NH. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Church in Havertown when she resided in this area. She was the wife of Gilbert Mettler, Jr, whom she married 25 years ago. She is also survived by her sisters Ann Bodalski, and Susan Bodalski, both of Havertown, Mary Ann Boyle of Coeur d”Alane, ID, brothers Gerard Bodalski, of Milwaukee, WI, Joseph Bodalski of Media, PA, and John Bodalski of Upper Darby, PA. Her mother Madeline Bodalski, and her late father Stanley Bodalski. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Thursday, Aug 29th at 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, 110 N Manoa Rd., Havertown, PA 19083, where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Private. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019