Renée C. Wagner, Age 93 of West Chester, passed away on Mar. 7, 2020. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of Adolphe and Hildegard Roth. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Wagner; mother of Kristin Wagner Webb (Thomas, Jr.), Karin Alice Long (Randall), Kurt L. Wagner (Joleen); grandmother of 6; sister of Roy H. Roth. Renée was predeceased by her son, Eric Wagner and grandson, Nicholas MacGeorge. Visitation will be from 11 to 12PM with a memorial service at 12PM on Sat. Mar. 28, 2020 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 730 S. New Street, West Chester, Interment is private. Memorial donations to: Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2020