Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Renée Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renée C. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renée C. Wagner Obituary
Renée C. Wagner, Age 93 of West Chester, passed away on Mar. 7, 2020. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of Adolphe and Hildegard Roth. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Wagner; mother of Kristin Wagner Webb (Thomas, Jr.), Karin Alice Long (Randall), Kurt L. Wagner (Joleen); grandmother of 6; sister of Roy H. Roth. Renée was predeceased by her son, Eric Wagner and grandson, Nicholas MacGeorge. Visitation will be from 11 to 12PM with a memorial service at 12PM on Sat. Mar. 28, 2020 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 730 S. New Street, West Chester, Interment is private. Memorial donations to: Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renée's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -