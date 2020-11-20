Richard A. Banker, 82, of Montrose, PA was called home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020. He is the son of the late Howard and Hazel Banker. He is also predeceased by his first wife, Janet. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Faye; his three children, Karen Banker, Rich Banker (Anna), and Doug (Susan) Banker; Faye’s children, Scott (Nicole) Gash, David (Hollie) Gash, and Brian Gash; seven grandchildren, Julia, Richie, Lauren, Brooke, Allyson, Abigayle, and Amelya; Faye’s three grandchildren, Morgan, Skylar, and Finn; two sisters, Barbara Royea and Elaine (Elliott) Stabler; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was a graduate of Eastern College and West Chester University with a teaching degree. He served with the United States Army. Richard was an avid hunter and truly enjoyed his years teaching Junior High School. He was an active member of the Gideons International and First Baptist Church, New Milford, where he participated in two missions trips to the Dominican Republic. He also served as an Adult Sunday School teacher and head of the Deacons for several years. Following his retirement from teaching, he began his own carpentry and remodeling business. Richard will always be remembered for his one of a kind sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, New Milford, PA and will also be available on a Facebook Live in order to help with social distancing mandates. Private inurnment will be made in Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 977 Main Street, New Milford, PA 18834 or to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 108 Montrose, PA 18801.



