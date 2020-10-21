Richard A. Baxter, age 86 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. Born 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, Richard was the son of the late Samuel Baxter and the late Norma Winter Baxter. Richard proudly served his country as an Infantry Captain in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in February of 1968. Richard attended Penn State for his undergraduate degree and later earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania. This led him to a 35 plus year career at DuPont, where he worked in various fields throughout his tenure. Richard was an avid sports fan and always had season tickets for the Flyers and the Phillies. He had innate musical talent and in his younger years was skilled at playing both the banjo and the organ. Richard appreciated birding and shared this passion with his late wife, Dolores M. Baxter. Birding often led the two to travel many places around the world, which they immensely enjoyed. Dolores and Richard were also long time members of Al Anon. Richard was a gregarious presence at Crosslands and very much enjoyed being involved in the community activities. He was a compassionate and vivacious man and his spirited approach towards life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his two sons, David A. Baxter of Newark, DE and Scott A. Baxter of Columbus, OH; his sister, Linda Downey and her husband, Peter, of New Zealand; and his close friend and companion, Barb Pusey of Kennett Square, PA. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Dolores M. Baxter, who passed away in May of 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at a future time and date. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.



