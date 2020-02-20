|
|
Richard A. Mulford, 89, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on December 13, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late William A. and Jeanne Roy Mulford. He excelled academically. In 1952 he earned a Bachelors of Science degree with a certificate of distinction in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and in 1957 he earned a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Later, in 1985, he graduated from the Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth College. He worked as an engineer for the Philadelphia Electric Company for over thirty-eight years. He was the lead engineer and project manager in planning and building the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant. Throughout his engineering career, he earned many honors and awards, including the George Washington Medal from the Engineers’ Club of Philadelphia and the D. Robert Yarnall Award from the University of Pennsylvania. He was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Society of Engineers President’s Dedicated Service Award Hall of Fame. But Richard’s academic and engineering success were only part of his story. His faith in God and devotion to serving others truly defined him. Richard selflessly donated to charitable causes and organizations. He often served as an alumni volunteer for the Office of Development for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania, and received the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Awards of Merit, the highest honor given to an alumni. After retiring from the Philadelphia Electric Company, he served without remuneration as the director of the Engineer’s Club of Philadelphia for over sixteen years. He also devoted his time and energy to serving the sick and afflicted by volunteering at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pennsylvania. During his fifteen years of service, he committed over 13,000 hours to serving patients and blessing their lives with his warm smile and bright countenance. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff all know Richard. Richard enjoyed singing in the choir at church, taking friends and family to dinner (his treat), and listening to classical music. Richard’s advice for success in life, which he lived by: “Be totally honest because if you make something up it will always come back to you; give 110% to everything you do; and keep a bright outlook—always be positive.” Richard’s work ethic, devotion to God, and service to others is singular and unmatched. He wore out his life, even to the age of 89, in the service and love of others. Richard is survived by his two sisters; Jeanne Fox and Carole Haller and his seven nieces and nephews; William, Jeanne, Susan, Steven, Carole, Julie and Laura. He was predeceased by his sister, Florence Albrecht. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard’s Life Celebration at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2530 Stinson Lane, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the Church Farm School, CFS Development Office, 1001 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2020