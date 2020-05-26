Richard “Dick” Alois Saha passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes on May 21, 2020 after 90 years of a plentiful life. Dick was born on April 4th, 1930 to Ludwig James and Emma Stefen Saha and grew up in Upper Darby, PA. He was the loving husband to Nancy Kachel Saha. They married in 1951 and together had 5 children, Joanne Voelcker, Susan Sandbothe, Rick Jr., Amy Saha, and Paul (predeceased in 1983). Their family grew to include 6 grandchildren (Jeffrey and Gretchen Voelcker; Kirby, Dylan and Riley Smith and Bridget Sandbothe); 1 great grandchild (Henry Voelcker) and his beloved dog Zoe. In 1971, Dick and Nancy moved with their children to Mt Airy Farm in Valley twp., where his family has lived for the past 49 years. Together they renovated and restored the historic farm to the beautiful property it is today. It is where he shared his love of horses with his children and grandchildren. His love and preservation of his home led him to become an advocate for property rights, and a member of both the Grange and Farm Bureau. Dick was an involved member of the Coatesville community where he owned his metal fabrication business for 60 years for which he was a patented inventor. He was a Coatesville School board member, and always enjoyed meeting and conversing with those in his community. In addition to his accomplishments and serving his country in the US Army, he enjoyed being a pilot and square dancing with his wife. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Please wear masks, hand sanitizer will be provided. To pay respects by car there will be an optional drive-up receiving line in the parking lot at 8 pm. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to La Mancha Animal Rescue Doe Run Road, Coatesville, Pa 19320. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa. 610-384-7191



