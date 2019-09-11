|
1931-2019 Richard B. Ammon passed away on September 9, 2019. He was the loving husband to Dorothy Taggart Ammon. Born on May 10, 1931 in Coatesville he was the son of the late James and Esther Hall Ammon. Richard served his country as a US Marine during the Korean War followed by working as a foreman for Lukens Steel Co for 39 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons William and Donald Ammon, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a brother John Ammon of CA. Funeral service will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11 am with a time of visitation from 10 am till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Forks of the Brandywine cemetery. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 12, 2019