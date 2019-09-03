Daily Local News Obituaries
Richard A. Antonelli of West Chester, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away on September 1, 2019. Born in 1941 to the late Armand and Dorothy (nee Mehlmann) Antonelli. He was a loving Dad, Pop, and GGPop. Richard was the beloved husband of the late Helen Antonelli (nee Aylmer); loving father of Kim Stathes (Garey), Christine Antonelli (Jim Martino), and Deborah Smith; dear brother of Robert Antonelli (Jean). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Nicole, Garey, Alex, Joe, Melissa, Michelle, Debbie, Lauren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday, September 9, 2019 10:00-10:30 AM at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory to The ALS Association, Attn: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 would be appreciated. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019
