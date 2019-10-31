Home

Richard Bradley Erickson, Malvern native and resident of King of Prussia Pa passed away on October 23, 2019 in Coatesville PA. He was 47. Brad, as he was affectionately called, was born May 9, 1972 in Bryn Mawr PA to Victoria Erickson and the late Richard Anthony. He was a graduate of Great Valley High School. Brad was employed by Atlas Compco as a technician. He is survived by his mother Victoria, and siblings, Lisa and Janelle Erickson and James and Martin Anthony. Funeral services will be: Saturday November 2, 2019 - 11am Viewng from 9-11am Paoli United Methodist Church 81 Devon Road Paoli, PA. 19301 Interment will be private Arrangements are by: Jackmon Funeral Home, Inc. Upper Darby, PA (610) 272-1872
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 1, 2019
