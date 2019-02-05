|
|
Richard Scott Cluelow, 85 of Elverson, PA passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, in Narvon, PA. Born, February 22, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John Cluelow and Grace Viola (Hughes) Cluelow. He was the husband of Doris Lee (McMaster) Cluelow. Richard was self-employed and owner/operator of Photo Reproductions, Inc. He worked as a blue printer before his retirement in 1996. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Glenside Kiwanis Club, Greater Glenside Patriotic Association, and Blueprinters Association. Surviving along with his wife are son; Richard S. husband of Christine Cluelow of Elverson, PA, Daughter; Monica R. Grebe of Canadensis, PA, 7 grandchildren; Taleah, Christopher, Ashley, Samantha, Joshua, Tessa, and Cameron, and 4 great grandchildren; Madison, Grayson, Sophia and Gavin. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2019