Richard Dague, 58 of Downingtown, PA died of lung cancer on July 3rd at Rittenhouse Hospice in Philadelphia surrounded by his loving family. Rich is survived by his sisters Gail (Steve) Markiewicz, Mary Beth (Duane) Netz, niece Betsy (Nathan) Hawkins and nephews Kyle (Chelsea) and Kevin, Aunt Mary Bray, great-niece and great-nephews- Zavier, Toula, and Oakley, numerous cousins and his beloved cat Claude. Rich was a Downingtown native who enjoyed his walks through town conversing with friends and acquaintances. He was a lifelong fisherman who enjoyed fishing for trout in the Brandywine. Rich attended St. Joseph Elementary School, and he graduated from Downingtown High School. During his youth, he swam for St. Anthony’s Swim Team and played football for Downingtown Little Whippets. Rich had many friends in the neighborhood where he grew up. He loved animals, and he helped others understand their habits so they wouldn’t be fearful. Rich worked at various jobs including decaling, roofing, and construction. He enjoyed spending time with his Aunt Mary. He was helpful and kind to his neighbors. Rich will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard White Dague, Agnes Rose Valocchi Dague, and his nephew Travis Richard Netz. There will be a celebration of Rich’s life on October 5th in Kerr Park from 11AM to 1PM at the Lions Pavilion. Contributions can be made to the in his honor.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019