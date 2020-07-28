Richard Eugene DeForno, D.M.D., 71, of Glenmoore, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Stephanie L. Sands DeForno, with whom he shared 13 years of marriage. Born in Latrobe, Pa, he was the son of the late Eugene and Louise E. DeSimone DeForno. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Richard E. and Patrick E. DeForno; his step-children, Elizabeth P. and Ross A. Folmar and by his sister, Linda L. Santa Maria (late Phillip). He was predeceased by his brother, Allan DeForno. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
