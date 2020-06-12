Richard Evans Dague, 77, of Honey Brook, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th under the care of Jefferson Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Marie A. Dague, with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, Richard was the son of the late Elizabeth (Boyd) and Evans B. Dague. He graduated from S. Horace Scott Senior High School in 1960. He continued his education at West Chester State College, graduating in 1964 with a B.S. in Music Education. Richard retired in 2005 after 40 years as a Computer Software Specialist and Database Administrator at Lukens Steel Company of Coatesville and EDS. Richard was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown, where he was a tenor in Chancel Choir and held the positions of Deacon, Trustee, and Elder. He was a regular participant in the annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long at Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church. He held membership in Lukens Veterans Guild and Chester County Historical Society; he served as President, Historian, and Librarian in the Sadsbury Township Historical Society. Among his many endeavors, Richard also found time to pursue his interests in music, genealogy and family history, photography, and travel. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Wildes, wife of David, of Verona, WI, and Katherine Groom, wife of Scott, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Alexander Wildes, Connor Wildes, Christopher Wildes, Ethan Wildes, Virgie Groom, Evyn Groom, and Emarie Groom; great-grandson Kaiden Peters Wildes; brother James H. Dague of Virginia Beach, VA; and sister-in-law Sherry Dague of Punta Gorda. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Thomas B. Dague, and his sister, Patricia D. Keefer. Richard’s graveside service will be private at Upper Octorara Cemetery in Parkesburg. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Richard’s memory to either the Central Presbyterian Church, Sadsbury Township Historical Society or United Way of Chester County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.