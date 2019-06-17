|
|
Richard F. Matlat, Jr. of West Chester. Richard F. Matlat, Jr., 71 of West Chester, PA died Monday June 17, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Karen P. Coggins-Matlat. Born October 9, 1947 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Richard F. Matlat, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Lofland Matlat. Rich lived his entire life in Chester County. He was an antique dealer and a lifetime collector of antiques. Rich enjoyed billiards, archery and golf. He was an avid fisherman, a cigar aficionado and a member of the Kentucky Rifle Association. Rich will be missed by the many friends he made and helped in his walk of life. He is survived by his 10 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com; followed by his Funeral Service at 10 am. Interment will be held in Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery West Chester PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Pancreatic Association Inc. P.O. Box 352406 Miami FL 33135.
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019