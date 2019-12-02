|
|
Richard E. Gilfillan, 92, of Honey Brook, passed away at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Frances S. (Skiles) Gilfillan with whom he shared 16 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Robert Vance Gilfillan and Martha (Hannum) Gilfillan. Dick was an area resident all his life and a 1944 graduate of the former Scott High School of Coatesville. Following High School, he honorably served in the US Navy during WWII and later was called up again during the Korean War. He continued his education receiving a degree from Temple University and ultimately gained employment at the Lukens Steel Company of Coatesville where he served as Credit Manager/ Collection Claims Manager. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by four children; Richard Gilfillan and wife Zhe of Alexandria, VA, Anne Marie Tran and husband Khai of Hollywood, MD, Kathleen Lumsargis and husband Mark of Exton, PA and Alexander C. Gilfillan and wife Linda of Thorndale, PA, six grandchildren and four step-children; Susan Miller and husband Richard of Worton, MD, Robert Johnstone and wife Teresa of Christiana, PA, Elizabeth Myrick and husband Harry of Paradise, PA, and Carol Herr and husband Ronald of Parkesburg. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas Gilfillan and three siblings. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1520 W Kings Highway, Gap, PA 17527 with visitation at the church from 10:00 AM to the time of the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 3, 2019