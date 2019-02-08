|
Richard P. Hastings, Jr., 63, of New Holland formerly of Coatesville died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home after a long illness. In addition to his father Richard Hastings, Rick is survived by his brother, Scott (Debbie) and his sister, Marilyn Mowday all of Downingtown. Rick’s funeral services will be private. Memorials in Rick’s honor may be made to Philly Cure HD 2815 Edge Hill Rd. Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 phillycurehd.org Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2019