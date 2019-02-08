Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hastings Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Hastings Jr. Obituary
Richard P. Hastings, Jr., 63, of New Holland formerly of Coatesville died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home after a long illness. In addition to his father Richard Hastings, Rick is survived by his brother, Scott (Debbie) and his sister, Marilyn Mowday all of Downingtown. Rick’s funeral services will be private. Memorials in Rick’s honor may be made to Philly Cure HD 2815 Edge Hill Rd. Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 phillycurehd.org Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wentz Funeral Home
Download Now