Richard Hill
1945 - 2020
Richard G. Hill, 74 of Granite Farms Estates, Media, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Born August 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert G. Hill and the late Helen G. Hill. After graduating from Marple Newtown High School and Penn State University, he served his country as a Captain in the Marine Corps. For 38 years, Rich owned and operated Hill Plumbing in West Chester, PA. Rich is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol Anne Hill, his brother Raymond G. Hill (Donna), nephew Gregory G. Hill (Amanda), niece Stephanie J. Pierce (Edward), and nephew Daniel G. Hill who now owns the family plumbing business. Rich is best known for his love of family, veterans, and all things motorized. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Samaritan’s Fund at Granite Farms Estates or the charity of your choice. Services and interment will held at a later date. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Daily Local from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
