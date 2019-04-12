|
Richard C. Humphreys, 92, of Coatesville died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Edna Hautenschild Humphreys and the husband of Therese Martin Humphreys with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Dick was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. He was a 1945 graduate of Frankfort High School, Philadelphia. Dick served in the US Army. He retired from IBM where he was scheduling supervisor. Dick had a love of cars, so when he retired, he was a Valet Parker at Chester County Hospital and drove for Jeff D’Ambrosio. He was an all-around handyman, who also enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, and square dancing with Village Squares in Gutheriesville. He was also a member of the Senior Bowling League at Bowling Palace. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children: Karen Speicher, and her husband Dr. Ken Speicher of Robesonia, Lynda DeMutis and her husband, Charles of Eagleville, Cathy Campbell and her husband Kevin of West Chester, step-children: Cecelia Coursey and her husband, Bill of Gilbertsville, Nicholas Green of Philadelphia, Patrick Green and his wife, Brenda of North Philadelphia, Christopher Green and his wife Jeanette of Bristol, Son-in-law, George Jones of Perkiomenville; 16 grandchildren: Kevin Speicher, Jennifer Doyle (John), Timothy Jones (Christy), Megan Capizzi (Stephen), CJ DeMutis, Stephanie, Nicholas, Stephen Coursey and Connor, Alec and Vincent Green, Samantha, Sydney, Sophie, and twins Aaron and Casey Campbell; three great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Corrine Jones and Rae-Lynn Coursey. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Jones, step-son, Vincent Green, sisters Ruth and Irene and brother Donald. Dick’s funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary. Visitation will be held from 8:45 to 10:15. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut St. Coatesville 610-384-0318. Interment will be private. Memorials in Dick’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial ID 11613127 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2019