Richard Irving Odgers
Richard Irving Odgers, age 95, a resident of West Chester, PA, died at home on May 20, 2020. His wife of 72 years, Ann Shepherd Thomas Odgers, died in 2018. Richard joined the US Army in 1943 following graduation from high school. He was among the first wave of assault troops at Omaha Beach, Normandy on June 4, 1944. He saw combat in France, Belgium, Ardennes and the Rhineland and received the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. Following graduation from Rutgers University, Richard was employed by INA and worked in Newark, NJ; Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he retired as Director of Education for Field Agents. Survivors include daughters Bonnie Gaddis (Bob) of Greenville, NC; Sunny McGeorge (Nick) of Kennett Square, PA; and Chris Odgers (Margaret) of Paris, KY, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. An avid student of military history, he delivered frequent presentations to school and civic groups. Both he and Ann were active in their church, St. Peter’s Church in the Great Valley. His ashes will be divided between Arlington National Cemetery, and Maine, where he and Ann vacationed together for over 40 years.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
