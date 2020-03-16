Daily Local News Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Richard J. Morrow Jr.


1956 - 2020
Richard J. Morrow Jr. Obituary
Richard J. Morrow, Jr., (Rich, Slick) 63, of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away March 13, 2020 after a battle with numerous illnesses. Born October 25, 1956 in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was a son of Richard J., Sr., and Helen Theresa (nee Dunne) Morrow. He was retired from Bunzl and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He loved his family and friends and was adored by his nieces and nephews to whom he was "Uncle Wonderful". He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Eagles, Phillies, Bruins and golf. Horses had a special place in his heart. Saratoga, NY, Annisquam, MA, and Newport, RI were favorite places to visit. He enjoyed movies (The Godfathers, Goodfellas). He was a member of SAG and was hired as an extra in films Trading Places, Blow Out, and Mannequin just to name a few. The music of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack were favorites. He loved Italian food and great conversation. He was an avid reader and took great pride in his roses. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters: Theresa Brossman (John), Maureen Duffy (Ed), and Lisa Morrow; and his nieces and nephews: John R. Brossman (Susan Sherbak), Kelly Malloy (Justin), Elly Duffy, Maura Duffy, Edward Duffy, and Sean Duffy. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paoli Hospital, 255 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 17, 2020
