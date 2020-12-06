1/1
Richard Klein
P. Richard (Dick) Klein (88), husband of Carole A. Klein passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 4, 2020. Dick was born in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, son of the late William J. and Ethel G. Klein. He was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, Haverford College, and University of Chicago Law School. Among his many accomplishments were 6 years of service in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, first Public Defender of Chester County, and then into private law practice with several partners. Early on he was fondly known about the courthouse as the “adoption lawyer”. He was a member of the Chester County Bar Association, West Chester Lions Club, 49er’s Chorus, and a BIL of PEO Chapter BF, West Chester. Dick was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of West Chester and sang in the Chancel Choir. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Tuori (John), Paul Klein, stepchildren Scott Barraclough (Colleen), Holly Mitchell (Chris) and his beloved grandchildren Nick, Jack, Will, Samantha, Zachary, Jack, and Ryan, He is also survived by his sister Ruth Small (Robert), his much loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William J. Klein, and his first wife, Mary Lou Klein. The service and interment will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. and due to safety restrictions will be private. The service will be streamed live at https://boxcast.tv/view/dick-klein---memorial-service-882057 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org, or to support the ministry of the Chancel Choir of The First Presbyterian Church of West Chester, PA 130 W. Miner St. West Chester, PA 19382 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Daily Local from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
