(2/4/1935-6/7/2020) Richard Lee Fuller, 85, of Morgantown, PA, died on June 7, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Lida Van Buskirk Fuller. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Edward Fuller and Sue Clifford Graham. Richard was a 1953 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. He was employed by the Lukens Steel Company as an Electrician. He is survived by 8 children; Mary Gossert of Lewes, DE, Luis Butler (Karen) of Harleysville, PA, Todd Fuller (Karen) of Morgantown, PA, Sara Lou Garriga (Greg) of Miss., Mark Fuller (Cathleen) of East Earl, PA, Lee Fuller (Bonnie) of Christiana, PA, Janet Carey of Atglen, PA and John Carey of West Caln, PA, 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one brother Edward Fuller of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a daughter Annie Wilde, one granddaughter Jaycee Bradley, and 5 siblings. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com

