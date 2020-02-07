Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E. Lancaster Avenue
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E. Lancaster Avenue
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dilworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Dilworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Dilworth Obituary
Richard M. Dilworth, 74, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Beverly E. Fries Dilworth, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Clarke and Helen Dunn Dilworth. After graduating from West Chester High School, He attended Williamson Trade School. Richard then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was a member of the Chester County Antique Car Club. He owned a ’69 Z-28 Camaro, a ’33 Chevy Master five window coupe and a ’72 Mustang convertible. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Byron) Griffy, Catherine (Brandan) Pisch and Heather (Dalton) Dilworth-Gills; a brother, Jim Dilworth and by seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -