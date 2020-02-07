|
Richard M. Dilworth, 74, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Beverly E. Fries Dilworth, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Clarke and Helen Dunn Dilworth. After graduating from West Chester High School, He attended Williamson Trade School. Richard then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was a member of the Chester County Antique Car Club. He owned a ’69 Z-28 Camaro, a ’33 Chevy Master five window coupe and a ’72 Mustang convertible. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Byron) Griffy, Catherine (Brandan) Pisch and Heather (Dalton) Dilworth-Gills; a brother, Jim Dilworth and by seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 8, 2020