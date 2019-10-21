|
|
During the wee hours of Thursday, 10/17/19, Jesus carried Richard R Schenk into his eternal kingdom. He ended a long battle with COPD with loving family members by his side. He was a very private person and we loved him.
He was born in Coatesville to Gustave and Elizabeth Schenk on March 22, 1935. He started working at Metal Fabricating Company for his father when he was just a young boy sweeping the floor for 25 cents an hour. He worked there for over sixty years later becoming partners with his sons at Metal Fab Recycling. He was a member of New Beginnings Church of the Cross in Christiana, PA.
When his children were young he spent time with them after work playing baseball and other games and having tickle wars. He built them a railroad platform with trains and villages. He loved animals and was an avid homing pigeon racer. He loved gardening huge tomato plants and beautiful roses.
He leaves quite a legacy in a wife, Phyllis (Bair) and three children, Eric, husband of Robin (Caffrey) Schenk, Kurt, husband of Lori (Belmonte) Schenk and Elisa, wife of Ronald Nickel, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren as well as a niece and a nephew. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister, Elizabeth S Webb, a son, Richard M Schenk; husband of Deborah (Charsha) Schenk and two grandchildren, Ethan Schenk and Tara Schenk.
Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Life at New Beginnings Church of the Cross, 1 Penn Ave., Christiana, PA 17509 with Pastor Kurt Schenk officiating on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the New Beginnings Church of the Cross at the above address.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Oct. 21, 2019