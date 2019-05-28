|
Richard Henry Shumaker, 91, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen and children, Roberta, Deborah, and Richard E. Richard was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from high school before going into the Navy during WWII. Honorably discharged as a YN1, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on the GI Bill. (his daughter, Debbie, continued in his footsteps as an RPI graduate and Navy veteran). Upon graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1953 he worked for 35 years at Dupont until his retirement. His career introduced him to computers/computer programming. Richard was an avid photographer, gardener, landscaper, and Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies. He attended the RPI reunions and kept in touch with his classmates. Richard thoroughly enjoyed his volunteer service at Chester County library of over 20 years where he put his computer skills to use. He received numerous awards for his service at the library. On April 15, 2019, Richard was honored for his Naval service in WWII when he was laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be made to Chester County Library at www.ccls.org/304/Make-a-Donation
Published in The Daily Local on May 29, 2019