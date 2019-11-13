Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Richard Simpson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
1190 Phoenixville Pike
West Chester, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Simpson Obituary
Mr. Richard C. “Dick” Simpson, a retired Vice President of Claims for the Reliance Insurance Co. a father, grandfather and beloved husband, passed away at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania on November 11, 2019. He was 70. Mr. Simpson spent over forty years as an insurance professional earning the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters professional designation. Mr. Simpson was the dedicated and loving husband of Cynthia “Cindy” Simpson, protective brother of Dorothy Taylor, the proud father and father in law of Richard Simpson II (Carolyn) and Scott Simpson (Jennifer), and the doting grandfather to Faith, Luke, Liam and Claudia Simpson. Mr. Simpson was deeply committed to his Christian Faith and very active in his church Christ Community Church in West Chester, PA. A private funeral will be held in Malvern, PA on November 15th, with a Memorial Service to be held at Christ Community Church 1190 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380 on November 16th at 11 AM. The Simpson family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to: Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter 100 N. 20th Street Philadelphia PA 19103 or CRU PO Box 628222 Orlando, FL 32862-8222. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -