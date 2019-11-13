|
|
Mr. Richard C. “Dick” Simpson, a retired Vice President of Claims for the Reliance Insurance Co. a father, grandfather and beloved husband, passed away at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania on November 11, 2019. He was 70. Mr. Simpson spent over forty years as an insurance professional earning the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters professional designation. Mr. Simpson was the dedicated and loving husband of Cynthia “Cindy” Simpson, protective brother of Dorothy Taylor, the proud father and father in law of Richard Simpson II (Carolyn) and Scott Simpson (Jennifer), and the doting grandfather to Faith, Luke, Liam and Claudia Simpson. Mr. Simpson was deeply committed to his Christian Faith and very active in his church Christ Community Church in West Chester, PA. A private funeral will be held in Malvern, PA on November 15th, with a Memorial Service to be held at Christ Community Church 1190 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380 on November 16th at 11 AM. The Simpson family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to: Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter 100 N. 20th Street Philadelphia PA 19103 or CRU PO Box 628222 Orlando, FL 32862-8222. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 14, 2019