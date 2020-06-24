RIP my old friend.
Richard W. Rydesky, 80 of West Chester, PA passed away after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s, at his home on Monday June 22. He was the husband of Clare Marie Rydesky. Born September 8, 1939 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Edward J. Rydesky and the late Geneva R. Reitnauer. Richard graduated from St Agnes High School in 1957. He had worked in the paper/printing industry for over 40 years. Richard was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Grand Knight of council 1333. He enjoyed playing and coaching basketball throughout his life, and was a past athletic director at St Philip and James grade school. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Tom and his wife Linda; and by Susan Zynn and her husband Tom; and by his four grandchildren Caroline and Lara Rydesky, and Stephanie and Michael Zynn; and by his brother Joe Rydesky. He was preceded in death by his brother John Rydesky. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at SS. Philip & James Church, Rt. 30 & Ship Road Exton, PA; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am June 29, 2020 at the same location. The burial will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester, PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.