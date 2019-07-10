|
|
Sunday, July 7, 2019, Richard (Ricky) J. Weaver Jr, loving husband and father to one daughter, passed away at the age of 82 with his family and loved ones. Ricky was born on September 23, 1936 to Richard J. and Elizabeth (Winchester) Weaver. He graduated from Oxford Area High School in Pennsylvania in 1955 and went on to hold various positions in the Oxford area. On October 18, 2016, he married his long-term girlfriend, Barbara Ann Hall. Ricky aided in raising Barbara’s daughter, Lisa Mary (Hall) Carroll. He was also a devoted grandfather to two granddaughters, Courtney (26) and Sarah (20); and one grandson, Zachary (17). Ricky Weaver was a lifelong member of the Oxford Fire Company, where he dedicated 65 years to the organization. He also served as a police officer, a dog warden, crossing guard, parking enforcement and with the borough street department in Oxford for 50 years. Rick was a member of The Improved Order of Red Men for 65 years and worked many years at Lincoln University in Pa. Everyone who knew Rick knew of his love of cars, he was passionate about them and owning the newest ones that came out. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Rick was preceded in death by his loving stepfather, Horace McComsey, and his mother, Elizabeth. He was survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Lisa and her husband Richard Carroll. He was also survived by his three grandchildren Courtney, Sarah and Zachary. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Ruffenach Family Funeral Home on 224 Penn Ave, Oxford at 6-8 pm; and Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 10-11 am with service following. Burial will be in the Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations and Rick’s memory should be made to the union Fire Company No. 1 315 Market Street Oxford, PA 19363.
Published in The Daily Local on July 11, 2019