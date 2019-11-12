|
Rita Bernadette Falasco, 91 of Malvern, PA died Monday November 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born September 13, 1928 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph Gnias and the late Josephine Kamertz Gnias. She was predeceased by her three siblings, William, Joseph and Helen. Rita loved caring for her family, especially her husband of 66 years, Jules. She felt blessed to be involved in the active lives of her two grandchildren, Eric and Lauren. She is survived by her husband, Jules, daughter Sharon, son Robert, daughter in law Lisa and grandchildren, Eric and Lauren. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10-11am at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita Falasco may be made in support of Thomas Jefferson University’s pancreatic cancer research. Please donate online at www.jefferson.edu/GiveSurgery (select “Make your gift a tribute”) or make checks payable to Jefferson, note “Memorial-Rita Falasco” in the memo, and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 13, 2019