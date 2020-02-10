|
Rita (nee Gallagher) Gallagher, 82, of Westtown, passed away on February 7, 2020. Rita was blessed with a high intellect, strong curiosity, incredible mechanical aptitude, a dedication to finishing what she started, and a love for reading. She graduated magna cum laude, earning her BA in Psychology at age 62 and worked as an anger management counselor for many years at Daemion House Community Counseling Center. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hugh; her children: Hugh, Adriana, Timothy, & Monica; granddaughters Gabrielle Langlois & Emmanuelle Langlois; sister, Theresa Nihill; and friend since age 12, Sr. Mary Jane Daily, SSJ. Relatives & friends are invited to Rita's Visitation 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) NAMI PA, Chester County, 825 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 13, 2020