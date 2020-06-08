Rita M. Souder, 97, of Devault died Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home Born in Cedar Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose DiFrancesco Melchiorre and the wife of the late William Souder with whom she shared 35 years of marriage before his death in 1980. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Malvern. Rita attended Tredyffrin Easttown High School. She is survived by her 6 daughters, Linda Souder with she resided, Karen Smith and her husband Ron of Devault, Pamela Souder of Devault, Doreen White of Devault, Lisa Rosenzweig of Coatesville, and Jacqueline Misero and her husband, Mike of Coatesville; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Vincent Melchiorre and her sister, Helen Lowry. In addition to her husband, Rita was predeceased by her son, William Lee Souder. Rita’s funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Church , Malvern. Visitation will begin at 10am. Socially distance guidelines will be followed during the visitation and funeral mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. Memorials in Rita’s honor may be made to St. Patrick Church 131 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 or to Downingtown Library 122 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.