Rita R. Corsi, age 97, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at The Glen at Willow Valley. She was the wife of the late Jerry Francis Corsi. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Dominic & Jenny Tartaglia Ranieri. She attended St. Philip the Apostle Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Lancaster. She graduated from Immaculata University in Immaculata, PA class of 1944. Surviving are 3 children: Cynthia wife of J. Craig Fenimore of West Chester, Neil A. husband of Wendy Corsi of Phoenix, AZ, Gerald F. husband of Tracy Corsi of Elizabeth, CO, 2 grandchildren: Gianna Quinn (Jeremy) & Dr. Audra Fenimore Bartels (Dr. Anthony), 2 great grandchildren: Julienne & Carter Quinn. She was preceded in death by 2 half brothers. There will be a private family service with interment in the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. shiveryfuneralhome.com