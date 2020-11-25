Robert A. Harris, 94, formerly of Coatesville died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village, Pittston where he was a resident for the past several months. He was the husband of Hope Gilbert Harris, who preceded him in death in 2008. Born in Philadelphia, Bob was the son of the late William J. and Mabel Smith Harris. Bob was a 1944 graduate of Coatesville High School and served as an Ensign in the U.S. Maritime Service from 1944 to 1946. Upon graduation from Mortuary School, Bob joined the S. Paul Roberts Funeral Home, Coatesville in 1949 and operated the Robert A. Harris Funeral Home from 1965 to 1994. Bob and Hope resided in Port St. Lucie, Florida for 11 years until they moved to the Garden Spot Village in New Holland. After Hope’s death in 2008, Bob moved to Montrose, PA to be closer to his adopted family, the Bartrons. Robert was a former member of the Coatesville Country Club, the Rotary Club of Coatesville, the Brandywine Goddard Lodge #383 F. & A.M., and The Montrose Club. Bob enjoyed golfing, skiing, and snowmobiling with friends and family, not to mention taking other people’s money playing a good game of Gin. Surviving him are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Harris, Jr. and sisters, Margie Harlan and Mildred H. Moros. Funeral services will be held at the Harris Mountain Funeral Home, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville on Friday, December 4th. Due to COVID 19 precautions, visitation with close friends and family will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. This will be followed by a service and private interment at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. In his memory, contributions may be made to Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA 17527. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com