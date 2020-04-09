Home

Robert A. Sloan (9/8/1950 - 5/6/2019) passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE on 9/8/1950. He was the son of Mercer & Laura Sloan of West Grove, PA. Bobby’s love was horses. He rode, jumped, showed & raced. Bobby also owned and operated Robert A. Sloan Horse transport out of Cochranville, PA. Bobby also loved sailing his boat “Child of the Wind”, with his Jack Russel side kick, Etta James. Survivors include Oksana Demchenko, his wife; Andrey Sloan, his son; William Sloan of Delaware, his brother and Mary Bradley, his sister of North East, MD. Final resting place, Union Cemetery, Kirkwood, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 11, 2020
