Robert A. (“Buzz”) Williams passed away on Sunday, April 19 following a short, heroic battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 65. His wife of 40 years, Ann Hoopes Williams, was at his side. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Jack (wife Jaelene) of Loveland, OH and sister Martha (husband Chuck) Harvey of Hingham, MA as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Born in the Cincinnati suburb of Clifton, OH, Bob attended Sycamore High School and graduated with a BS degree in Business from Ohio University in Athens, OH. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Bob moved to Pennsylvania when he married Ann in 1979. They lived in Glenmoore, PA for over 20 years and then moved to East Bradford in 2005. They spent many weekends at the family home in Bethany Beach, DE where they initially met as toddlers. They enjoyed boating and nature watching in the Indian River and Rehoboth Bays and more recently, in the Chesapeake Bay region. A self-proclaimed “gear head”, Bob also enjoyed cars, especially 1960 and 1970 models. Bob had a successful career as a salesman, business manager and general manager primarily in the transportation industry. He worked at Brooks Armored Car, US Truck Body and most recently at Bentley Truck Services. He will be remembered for his generosity of time, sense of humor and his soft spot for animals of all kinds. There will be a memorial service in the future. Remembrance gifts may be made in his name to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or an animal shelter of your choosing. To send online condolences, please visit www.DellaFH.com Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020