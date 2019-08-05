|
Robert J. Amole, Sr., 82, of Coatesville died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Paul and Marguerite Hennessey Amole, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Robert was employed for 41 years as a Melt Shop Coordinator at the former Lukens Steel Company. As an avid sports fan, Robert enjoyed fast-pitch softball having competed on a state championship team. His greatest joy was coaching his sons’ teams, spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf, billards and enjoyed a good game of chess. He was a loyal Notre Dame fan and enthusiast. Surviving him are two sons, Robert J. (Christine) Amole and Brian J. Amole; a brother, Paul Amole, Jr.; a sister, Joan Mascherino; and five grandchildren, Shannon, Braedan, Delaney, Stefan and Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville where relatives and friends may begin calling at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. In his memory, contributions may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019