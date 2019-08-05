Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Amole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Amole Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Amole Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Amole, Sr., 82, of Coatesville died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Paul and Marguerite Hennessey Amole, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Robert was employed for 41 years as a Melt Shop Coordinator at the former Lukens Steel Company. As an avid sports fan, Robert enjoyed fast-pitch softball having competed on a state championship team. His greatest joy was coaching his sons’ teams, spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf, billards and enjoyed a good game of chess. He was a loyal Notre Dame fan and enthusiast. Surviving him are two sons, Robert J. (Christine) Amole and Brian J. Amole; a brother, Paul Amole, Jr.; a sister, Joan Mascherino; and five grandchildren, Shannon, Braedan, Delaney, Stefan and Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville where relatives and friends may begin calling at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. In his memory, contributions may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
Download Now