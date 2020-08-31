Robert B. Little, 78 of West Chester, PA passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Penn Hospice of Chester County in West Chester. Born July 15, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late J. William Little and the late Mary Boyer. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Robert was a lifetime member of the 1st West Chester Fire Co. He was also a member and Steward of the Chester County FOP Lodge #11; member of the American Legion Post #134, Perryville, MD; member of the Exchange Club of West Chester since 1969 where he was the first person to serve as President twice. Robert was also a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #853 of West Chester. He was also a social member of the Goshen Fire Co. as well as Fame Fire Co. Robert was the first Emergency Coordinator for West Goshen Twp. and was also the West Chester area chairman for the West Goshen Republican Committee. He also served on the West Goshen Twp. Planning Commission for twenty years in addition to being a past West Goshen Twp. Supervisor. Robert is survived by his, son, Seth R. Little of Las Vegas, NV and his daughter Ashley M. Mahoney of Downingtown, PA. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Madara of West Chester, PA, his brother Richard Little of West Chester, PA and step-brothers Donald Littlewood of Berwyn, PA and Richard Littlewood of Bryn Mawr, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Little and step-brother Tom Littlewood. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service on Fri. Sept. 4th, 11AM at St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First West Chester Fire Co. 70 S Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382; Exchange Club of West Chester 310 N. Matlack St. West Chester, PA 19380 or the FOP Chester County Lodge #11 218 N. Church Street West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
