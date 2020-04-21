|
Robert Barrie Drummond, Jr. went to heaven early Tuesday morning April 21st, 2020. Mr. Drummond was born August 29th, 1927 in Pawtucket, RI, the son of Robert and Helen Drummond. Mr. Drummond lived in the West Chester, Pennsylvania area for over 30 years, a longtime resident of Hershey Mills Community and most recently as a resident of the Bellingham Retirement Center. He was an employee of the Sun Oil Company for 37 years and was a longtime, active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Kennett Square Golf and Country Club and was a Habit for Humanity volunteer for a number of years. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife, his children and their families, loving and participating in the lives of his six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and an occasional round of golf! He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gwenda Waddell Drummond. He is survived in death by his daughter and son-in-law Meredith and William Acton of Kennedyvillle, MD and his son and daughter-in-law David and Renee Drummond of Huntersville, NC, his sister Helen Nisbet and husband Adam, and his sister-in-law Hilda Mullen. He is also survived by grandchildren Matthew Acton and wife Maureen, Robert Acton and wife Kristine, Thomas Acton and wife Jermain, Elizabeth McIntosh and husband Josh, Mattie Goodson and husband Josiah and Laurel Drummond. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Michaela, Josiah, William, Cassie, Lincoln, Libby, and Logan Acton, and Sawyer McIntosh. The family would like to thank the staff of AseraCare Hospice in Exton, Dr. Ira M. Thal and his staff, and the staff at the Bellingham Retirement center for the loving care they provided Bob over the years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to AseraCare Hospice in Exton, 415 Eagleview Blvd, Suite 108, Exton, PA 19341 http://www.aseracarefoundation.org/donate/ Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 25, 2020