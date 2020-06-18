Robert “Bob” Burrell Priest passed away on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 84 years old. Born on March 17, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late Paul P. and Iva Cropper Priest. Bob grew up in Richmond, Virginia where he attended Manchester High School, then Virginia Tech briefly. He joined The Norton Company in 1963 moving to Philadelphia and then later to Dallas, Texas. His career changed again in 1968 when he joined The Robert G. Evans Co. in Kansas City. Bob purchased Sanders Saws Inc. Honey Brook, Pennsylvania in 1983 which manufactured diamond segmented saw blades. He was devoted to the Industrial Diamond business and he was instrumental in the demolition and building of highways, dams, and bridges all over the world. He served on Board of Directors of International Grooving & Grinding, Concrete Sawing & Drilling Assoc. and American Concrete Pavement Assoc. serving several State chapters as well as the National chapter. Bob mentored many including his son Chris who spent 26 years in the Industry. Bob is survived by his loving wife of “57 yrs.”, Norma Priest of Queenstown, MD/Exton PA; two sons, Christopher Priest & (Karen) of New Kent, VA and Robert Priest, Jr. of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Wendy Priest-Singleton and Candice Priest Hensley; eight great grandchildren; and his beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased in death by his brother William C. Priest. A memorial service will be held on June 27th 2:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Chester, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bob to www.Communitybraininjury.org Contributions address: Community Brain Injury, 681 High Oaks Road, Suite G, Richmond, VA 23225. Testimonials can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Bob loved his family. He loved fishing, birdsong, rain on a tin roof and the sound of a fog horn.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.