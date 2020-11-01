1/1
Robert Dwight Cole, 88, of Coatesville, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville. Born in Coatesville, Robert was the son of the late Harry C. and Frances S. Cole. He was the beloved husband of Adele (Smith) Cole. The couple shared 67 years of marriage. Robert earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Lafayette College as a Metallurgical Engineer. He served in the United States Army, and in the National Honor Guard in Washington DC. He was a career-long employee of G.O. Carlson. He was a member of Hibernia UMC and Downingtown VFW. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, and fishing. In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children: Brenda Ulrich, wife of Jim, of Lancaster County, Stephen Cole, husband of Joy, of Harvey Cedars, NJ, and Mark Cole, husband of Teri, of Bangor, PA. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, William F. Cole. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 1060 W. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hibernia Methodist Church Cemetery. It is kindly requested that all in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to Hibernia UMC, 220 Hibernia Rd, West Brandywine Township, PA 19320. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Coatesville, has been entrusted with arrangements.

