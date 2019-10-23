|
|
11/16/1937 – 10/7/2019 Robert Cornell Beavins (Bob) was born in Flushing, New York, the only child of Violet Nixon Beavins and Frank Elester Beavins. He attended the Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts and later graduated from Lafayette College, where he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. At graduation he was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy. After serving four years on active duty, he was proud of his lifelong association with the Naval Reserve, later commanding reserve units in Glen Falls, NY, Everett, WA, and Philadelphia, retiring after 28 years with the rank of Captain, USNR. The majority of Bob’s professional career was spent at Scott Paper Company, where he held various leadership positions. His expertise in negotiating the purchase of various chemicals brought him in at the ground floor of a young venture, The Chemical Company, based in Rhode Island. Bob’s command of German and French were contributing factors to the company’s growth, which was documented in the company newsletter, which he also wrote. An outgoing and community-focused person, Bob participated in various organizations over the years including MOAA, Freemasons, Jaycees, and Girl Scouts. He served on the boards of local organizations and was an enthusiastic member and stage performer of Gilbert and Sullivan troupes including Ardensingers, Thespis, Etc., and the Rose Valley Chorus and Orchestra. After moving to Freedom Village, Bob continued to perform with the Village Singers. He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughters Anne Lannak and Susan Woltman (Michael), as well as six grandchildren: Jack Woltman, Abigail Woltman, Delaney Mathews, Robert Mathews, Portia Lannak, and Alex Lannak. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1PM, at Freedom Village at Brandywine, 15 Freedom Blvd, West Brandywine, PA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to NMCRS (Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society), the Scholarship Fund at Freedom Village at Brandywine, or a . To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 25, 2019