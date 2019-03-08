|
|
Robert J. Cozzone, 91, of West Chester, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice of West Chester surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Lucy DiCarlo Cozzone, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage and he was the love of her life. Born in Downingtown, he was the son of the late Anthony and Lillian Dowlin Cozzone. Bob graduated from Downingtown High School in 1945 and then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for G.O. Carlson for over 40 years before retiring as an Inventory Manager. He was a member of the Downingtown V.F.W. Post 845; St. Anthony’s Lodge and a life-long parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Downingtown. Bob was an avid bowler and loved fishing. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his four children, Shirley A. (Dexter) Horton, Vincent R. Cozzone, Kathleen M. Williamson and David B. (Sue) Cozzone. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sally (Rod) Morton, Jennifer Pignataro, Anthony (Heather) Cozzone, Isabella, Ayla, and Sophia Cozzone; three great grandchildren, Sarah and Patrick Morton and Raeven Hunt and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, Pa 19335. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church at the above address or to Neighborhood Hospice, 400 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, Pa 19380. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 9, 2019